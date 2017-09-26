Announcements

TABONE. On September 24, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, VINCENZA, of Ħamrun, aged 79, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her sons Robert and his wife Rita and Mario and his wife Marina, her grandchildren Kyle and his wife Elaine, Maverick and his fiancée Naomi and Nicole, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, September 26, at 2pm for St Cajetan parish church, Ħamrun, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would also like to thank the staff at Ward 5, Karin Grech Rehabilitation Hospital, for the dedication shown towards Vincenza.

In Memoriam

DYCKHOFF – RODGER. In memory of my loving husband and dearest friend, this being the fifth anniversary of his passing away. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

We give our loved ones back to God:

In giving them to us He did not lose them

So in returning them back to Him

We have not lost them…..

Please remember Rodger in your prayers. Patricia.

SERGE – JEFFREY. Fond and loving memories of our son and brother, today the 31st anniversary of his passing. Mama and Karen.

SIMLER – ROSE, née Portelli. In loving memory, today the fifth anniversary of her demise. Always remembered by her daughters Marylene, Maryanne and Antoinette and their spouses, her sister Tessie and Joe Portelli. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO CESAREO – ATTILIO. In loving memory, on the fourth anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Fondly remembered by his wife Monica and his children Roberta, Andrea and Mark, their spouses and grandchildren. Masses for the repose of his soul will be celebrated at 8am and 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.