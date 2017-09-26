State-osaurus
Duck-billed creature recognised as California's state dinosaur
It took about 66 million years, but a duck-billed creature has finally won recognition as California's state dinosaur.
Governor Jerry Brown announced the signing of a bill making Augustynolophus morrisi the official dinosaur of the Golden State.
Fossilised remains of the creature that lived anywhere from 100 million to 66 million years ago have been found only in California.
Several other states and Washington, DC, also have official dinosaurs.
