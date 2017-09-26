Chef becomes a star after turning computer into a cooker

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A woman who took apart the central processing unit of a computer and used it as a hot pan to make Chinese pancakes has become an internet star.

The 23-year-old, who doesn't want to reveal her real name, first uploaded her videos onto Weibo, China's microblogging service, in January 2017, and quickly garnered millions of views.

Riding on the momentum, she started posting her videos on YouTube in February, one of many websites banned in China due to the country's 'Great Firewall', where she quickly became a YouTube sensation with more than half a million subscribers.

Ms. Yeah said she hopes to expand her online presence outside of her home country.