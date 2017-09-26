Xlendi Bay closed due to illegally dumped farm waste
Waste blocks a key artery, leading to a valley overflow
Xlendi Bay, one of Gozo's most popular beaches, had to be closed earlier today due to major contamination from illegally dumped farm waste, the government said.
Waste blocked a main artery which led to an overflow in the valley down to the bay, the government said in a statement.
Water Service Corporation employees were sent to the site to try and stem the flow and clean up as soon as possible, the statement added.
The Water Management Ministry apologised to the public for the inconvenience and condemned the irresponsible behaviour of those illegally dumping the material without any consideration to public health.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.