Xlendi Bay closed due to illegally dumped farm waste

File photo

Xlendi Bay, one of Gozo's most popular beaches, had to be closed earlier today due to major contamination from illegally dumped farm waste, the government said.

Waste blocked a main artery which led to an overflow in the valley down to the bay, the government said in a statement.

Water Service Corporation employees were sent to the site to try and stem the flow and clean up as soon as possible, the statement added.

The Water Management Ministry apologised to the public for the inconvenience and condemned the irresponsible behaviour of those illegally dumping the material without any consideration to public health.