Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

Times of Malta leads with a report on the testimony given by former Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit official Jonathan Ferris to an industrial tribunal. He tells the tribunal how he had lost trust in the organisation and the people who used to run it. In another story, the newspaper says the government is currently studying sick leave patterns of public service employees.

In-Nazzjon interviews Jean Pierre Debono about his decision to give up his Parliamentary seat to make way for new PN leader Adrian Delia to become a member of Parliament

L-Orizzont says that a change in the roles of the management personnel at the prisons is being evaluated.

The Malta Independent leads with Birdlife’s press conference about the protected birds shot this autumn season.