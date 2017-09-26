Potholes no more: Marsascala road gets a €120,000 makeover

The road has been resurfaced, at a cost of €120,000. Photo: OPM

Upgrading works on the Triq il-Qaliet carriageway in Marsascala have been completed.

The works, which cost just under €120,000, were funded by the Planning Authority’s Development Planning Fund.

The road, which cuts through the locality, was notorious for potholes and patchy maintenance work to the detriment of travelling vehicles and resident.

Works stretching over 250 meters were carried out by the council and included the removal of the existing material and the laying of asphalt.

Planning Authority executive council chairman Johann Buttigieg said the purpose of the Development Planning Fund, which was launched earlier this year, was to widen the scope for funding and give greater flexibility to what projects could qualify.

Planning Parliamentary Secretary Chris Agius said such projects enabled the council to improve the tourism product within the locality. He urged all councils to apply for funding for projects which enhanced the quality of life within towns and villages.

The new fund is financed by combining an Urban Improvement Fund and the dormant Commuted Parking Payment Scheme.

An additional 20% of the revenue generated through applications for the regularisation of development was also being directed to the fund. This was making millions more available in funding for councils to carry out projects which would improve the lives of residents, the planning parliamentary secretariat said in a statement.