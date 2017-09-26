Policewoman, driver come to blows

A heated argument which ended up in an altercation between a woman driver and a policewoman landed the driver in court this afternoon.

Sabrina Camilleri, 28, was granted bail after being charged with having violently resisted, threatened, slightly injured and disobeyed the police officer. The woman was further charged with having breached public order by shouting and fighting.

Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera, heard how the incident had been sparked off when the accused was about to leave St Julian's at around 8.45am after allegedly having dealt with an incident involving her son.

Pulling out of a parking lot without switching on her indicator prompted the police officer to hoot her car horn at the other female driver who, in turn, reacted aggressively. The ensuing argument spiralled out of control and the two drivers came to blows.

After hearing the accused plead not guilty, the court granted her bail against a personal guarantee of €1,000.

Inspector Nikolai Sant prosecuted.

Lawyer Patrick Valentino was legal aid.