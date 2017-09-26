Muscat, Delia to meet for the first time today

Adrian Delia

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will welcome new PN leader Adrian Delia on a courtesy visit to Labour Party headquarters today in what will be the first meeting between the party leaders.

The meeting will be held at 6pm.

Dr Muscat had announced his intention to invite Dr Delia to a meeting as soon as he was elected. But the meeting could not take place before Dr Muscat returned from New York, where he addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Speaking at the PN Independence Day meeting, Dr Delia had denied claims on some media that he had turned down Dr Muscat's invitation, saying he was not afraid to meet the Labour leader.

Dr Muscat and then new PN leader Simon Busuttil had exchanged visits to their respective headquarters in May 2013. They had agreed that their two parties should hold open-agenda meetings every two months, an agreement which never came to fruition.

Five years previously, upon Dr Muscat's election as Labour leader, he had also exchanged visits with then Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi (see bottom).

Flashback 2013 - Joseph Muscat and Simon Busuttil hold their first meeting.