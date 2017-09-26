Watch: All smiles as Muscat, Delia meet for the first time

Updated 6.10pm - Prime Minister Joseph Muscat welcomed new PN leader Adrian Delia to his office at Labour headquarters today in their first meeting since Dr Delia became Nationalist Party leader earlier this month.

The meeting started at 6pm and is still in progress.

Before the meeting started, Dr Delia said the two had never met before and they were therefore starting from ground zero. He hoped they would have a healthy and productive relationship where they would agree and disagree as long as there was one winner,- the Maltese people. He said the Opposition would be firm and constructive and his policies would be based on hope and opportunity and not division and hate. The two parties, he said, would be adversarial, not enemies.

Dr Muscat said he hoped he would have a positive working relationship with Dr Delia.

He hoped that where they disagreed this would be on points of principle, on how they wanted to take the country forward in the best interest of the people.

"And why not, those moments where we disagree are all part of healthy political debate," he said.

Dr Muscat said the challenges that lay ahead where generational and needed debate.

"With this in mind what I hope for is understanding. Understanding on where each party stands and what we believe," he said.

Dr Muscat had announced his intention to invite Dr Delia to a meeting as soon as he was elected. But the meeting could not take place before Dr Muscat returned from New York, where he addressed the General Assembly of the United Nations.

Speaking at the PN Independence Day meeting, Dr Delia had denied claims on some media that he had turned down Dr Muscat's invitation, saying he was not afraid to meet the Labour leader.

Dr Muscat and then new PN leader Simon Busuttil had exchanged visits to their respective headquarters in May 2013. They had agreed that their two parties should hold open-agenda meetings every two months, an agreement which never came to fruition.

Five years previously, upon Dr Muscat's election as Labour leader, he had also exchanged visits with then Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi (see bottom).

Flashback 2013 - Joseph Muscat and Simon Busuttil hold their first meeting.

Flashback to 2008 when newly elected PL leader Joseph Muscat and then PM Lawrence Gonzi also exchanged visits.