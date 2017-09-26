Man held behind bars because he cannot afford bail

A Somali asylum seeker landed himself in hot water early this morning when he was allegedly caught red-handed trying to sell marijuana to an Italian couple in Paceville.

Ahmed Al Allagi, 27, was marched to court early this afternoon, hours after having been arrested in St Augustine Street by police who spotted him trying to strike a deal with the foreign couple.

Before Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera, the Italians testified how the accused had sidled up to them, asking whether they needed anything and then whipped out a plastic cannabis-filled sachet from his right shoe which he offered for €20.

The sachet was in the woman's hand when the police moved in. However, the deal had not yet been concluded and no money had been handed over, the court was told.

A request for bail, following a not guilty plea, was met with objections by the prosecution, which pointed out that before applying for asylum, the accused had been prosecuted for making use of a false passport.

Police inspector Trevor Micallef commented on the fact that many Somalis, currently seeking shelter in Malta, were ending up being involved in the drug trade, adding that the police were facing a seemingly insurmountable problem.

Although the court upheld the request for bail, against a deposit of €1,000 and a personal guarantee of €2,000, the man was remanded in custody since he could not fork out the necessary funds.

Inspector Trevor Micallef prosecuted.

Lawyer Patrick Valentino was defence counsel.