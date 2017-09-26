Malta's shipping register remains EU's largest

Dr Borg (third from left) at today's press conference. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A 63 per cent increase was recorded in the number of new entries in the Maltese shipping register since 2012, Transport Minister Ian Borg said this afternoon.



Addressing a news conference at the Lower Barrakka Gardens to mark World Maritime Day, which will be celebrated next Thursday, he noted that Malta’s shipping register remained the largest in the EU and the sixth largest globally.



Up to the end of August, more than 8,000 ships with a combined gross tonnage of 74 million were flying the Maltese flag.

Dr Borg pointed out that growth was also being registered in the superyacht industry, which registered a record 97 per cent increase in the number of new registrations.