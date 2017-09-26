Malta's shipping register remains EU's largest
Superyacht registrations double over 12 months
A 63 per cent increase was recorded in the number of new entries in the Maltese shipping register since 2012, Transport Minister Ian Borg said this afternoon.
Addressing a news conference at the Lower Barrakka Gardens to mark World Maritime Day, which will be celebrated next Thursday, he noted that Malta’s shipping register remained the largest in the EU and the sixth largest globally.
Up to the end of August, more than 8,000 ships with a combined gross tonnage of 74 million were flying the Maltese flag.
READ: Last year, combined tonnage reached 66.2 million
Dr Borg pointed out that growth was also being registered in the superyacht industry, which registered a record 97 per cent increase in the number of new registrations.
