Invasive red crayfish 'spreading like hell'

A red crayfish spotted at Chadwick lakes. Photo: Matthea Wadge

Environmentalist Alan Deidun has warned that red crayfish, an invasive species which “wreaks havoc” on freshwater species, is “spreading like hell”.

It may not be all bad news though, as the environmentalist said the red crayfish was popular “for consumption purposes”.

Many saw the bright side of the crayfish invasion on social media, with some people sharing popular crayfish recipes.

Professor Deidun said as a result of the intentional release of the species, which was popular with aquarium enthusiasts, the species, along with a number of other closely-related species, was now present throughout the island.

Crayfish able to grow quickly, even in only seasonally present water

The crayfish was wreaking havoc on freshwater species such as the painted frog and freshwater crab, the environmentalist said.

Professor Deidun said the EU had listed the red crayfish as one of the most invasive freshwater ones, and was calling upon Member States to take action.

He said a scientific study was taking place in order to guide the Environment and Resources Authority on possible steps to control the invasion.

The red crayfish is most commonly found in warm fresh water. It is able to grow quickly, even in only seasonally present water.

Various sightings of the crayfish have been reported in Chadwick Lakes.

The fast-growing crayfish is capable of reaching weights in excess of 50 grams, and sizes of 5.5 to 12 centimetres.

It is also able to tolerate slightly saline water, which is unusual for a crayfish, studies show.