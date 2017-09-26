Identity Malta expands services for Gozo-based non-EU workers

Non-EU workers living in Gozo are to be spared a ferry trip to Malta, as Identity Malta begins issuing single permits from its Victoria office.

The service, jointly announced by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and parliamentary secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli, will start to be given next Monday.

Third country nationals must have a valid single permit to be allowed to work and live in Malta. More than 8,600 such permits were in circulation at the end of 2016, with approximately two per cent of those, or some 172, issued to Gozo-based residents.

With the Barts medical school and Gozo General Hospital both set to expand in years to come, the government is expecting more foreign workers to base themselves in Gozo.

Identity Malta expatriate section head Ryan Spagnol also addressed a press conference called to announce the new service.