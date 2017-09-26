Good Samaritans should be protected when helping people in danger - PN

People who help others in danger should be civilly and criminally protected from liability, a private member's bill presented by three PN MPs today is proposing.

The Good Samaritan bill was presented to the clerk of the House earlier this afternoon and was signed by MPs Claudio Grech, Stephen Spiteri and Therese Commodini Cachia.

It seeks to ensure that people are not discouraged from helping anyone in danger for fear of being prosecuted.

The Bill would protect anyone giving first aid to someone in danger from criminal and civil prosecution, and allow them to seek payment for any damages they incur if the person in need of assistance had brought about the dangerous situation themselves.

The Opposition said it would be consulting people who had a direct interest in the legislation, such as members of the forces of law and order, the Civil Protection Department, health sector, education unions and voluntary first aid organisations for feedback.