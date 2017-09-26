Advert
Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 21:00

Corpse found at sea off Miġra l-Ferħa

The police have recovered a corpse which was found at sea off Miġra l-Ferħa this afternoon.

The police said the body, a man, was discovered at about 3.45pm.

The man's identity is not yet known. A magisterial inquiry is under way.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Crane sends bricks hurtling down,...

  2. Missionary priest Fr George Grima passes...

  3. Watch: Marsa-Ħamrun flyover debris...

  4. Pensioner killed a man for pruning a...

  5. Watch: Muscat, Delia discuss Air Malta,...

  6. Former FIAU official says he had ‘lost...

  7. Xlendi graffiti angers locals

  8. Public sector sick leave goes under the...

  9. Invasive red crayfish 'spreading like hell'

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed