Corpse found at sea off Miġra l-Ferħa
The police have recovered a corpse which was found at sea off Miġra l-Ferħa this afternoon.
The police said the body, a man, was discovered at about 3.45pm.
The man's identity is not yet known. A magisterial inquiry is under way.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.