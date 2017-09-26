Another two protected birds shot as BirdLife again demands government action
'No genuine will to control hunting'
BirdLife again demanded government action against hunting today as another two illegally shot protected birds were discovered.
It said it was baffled by the one-sentence statement issued by the Environment Minister yesterday, in which it showed more concern about the reputation of ‘responsible hunters’ than anything else.
Minister Jose Herrera in his statement yesterday appealed to the authorities, particularly the police, to take all necessary action to ensure protected birds were no longer the victims of irresponsible persons.
The NGO reiterated that there was no genuine political will from the government
to control hunting.
"It is also high time that the government shows the hunting lobby that the privilege
of going out with loaded shotguns in our countryside should not be taken for granted."
BirdLife said another two injured protected birds were found this morning - a honey
buzzard recovered from Buskett and a purple heron collected from Manoel Island.
were both confirmed shot by hunters upon examination by the vet.
The total of known illegally shot protected birds this autumn hunting season has now
risen to 15.
