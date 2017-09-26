Country first

‘I am not afraid of Joseph Muscat’, so went the headline of the item (September 21) reporting Adrian Delia’s speech at the Nationalist Party’s Independence Day meeting on Wednesday. It was more deserving of a boxer about to challenge for a title rather than a leader of a political party.

I admire Delia’s enthusiasm to be a future prime minister but to achieve that he must be liked not only by his supporters but by the people who tilt the scales that elect a new leader of the country.

Thursday’s headline should have been that he is ready to work closely with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat for the good of the country instead of his silly sour note.

Putting the country above the interest of one’s party is what makes a strong political leader.