Watch: Mourinho short in numbers in Moscow

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits he faces a "difficult situation" in Moscow as injuries to Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick have left him short in midfield.

Fellaini joined the list of absentees, which also includes Paul Pogba, after sustaining an ankle injury in Saturday's win over Southampton following a first-half tackle from Shane Long.

Having watched replays Mourinho, who believes his side have to remain "humble" if they are to extend their unbeaten record this season, was unhappy with the challenge but he refused to criticise referee Craig Pawson, who booked the Saints striker for the challenge.

"We don't have Fellaini, we don't have Pogba, we don't have Carrick," said the United boss ahead of the Champions League match against CSKA Moscow.

"All three midfield players we lose for this match so the solutions are not many but we try not to focus on individual battles in specific areas on the pitch.

"Fellaini was lucky, it could be a much worse situation but in a moment when we don't have Pogba and Carrick Marouane becomes even more important than he is and not to be here tomorrow is a difficult situation for us

"But I expect Fellaini not to be out for a long time and after Crystal Palace there is the international break and Belgium I think were the first team to qualify so are not under pressure for a special big match so Fellaini will be back for us.

"For me Crag Pawson is one the big talents of refereeing and he had an amazing game in my opinion, he was so calm and in control. No camera for Craig and he made that decision."

After defeat in the European Super Cup against Real Madrid in early August United are unbeaten in eight matches, winning, seven.

They had to grind out a 1-0 win on the south coast last weekend and Mourinho has told his players they have to be patient and learn to deal with the opposition having spells of dominance.