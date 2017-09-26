Watch: Ronaldo double sinks Dortmund

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as holders Real Madrid secured a 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund to maintain their 100 per cent record in Champions League Group H.

Wales forward Gareth Bale put the Spanish side, who have seen their LaLiga campaign get off to a slow start behind rivals Barcelona, in front with a well-taken volley on 18 minutes.

Ronaldo, making his 150th appearance in European club competitions, doubled the lead at the start of the second half, converting a cut-back from Bale.

Dortmund, the Bundesliga leaders following an unbeaten start to the new domestic campaign, reduced the deficit through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on 54 minutes. Ronaldo, though, had the final say when slotting in a third with 11 minutes left.

Real, seeking a first away win over their German rivals, were soon on the offensive as Dani Carvajal saw his shot blocked.

Only a last-ditch sliding tackle from Lukasz Piszczek prevented Bale from connecting with a low cross from Ronaldo at the far post after the Portugal forward had dashed into the right side of the penalty area.

There was a moment of controversy after 14 minutes when Maximilian Philipp's ball back across the six-yard box looked to have hit Sergio Ramos on the arm as Keylor Navas punched clear from the goal line, but nothing was given.

Real, though, soon took the lead on 18 minutes when Carvajal clipped a deep ball across to the left edge of the Dortmund penalty area, where Bale arrived to sidefoot a sublime volley back over Roman Burki and into the top corner.

On the half-hour, Dortmund, who lost 3-1 against Tottenham at Wembley, threatened when Aubameyang's shot was blocked by Sergio Ramos, and Nuri Sahin then sent a speculative long-range effort over.

In first-half stoppage time, Ronaldo, who had scored 12 goals in his previous six Champions League matches, dragged an effort wide after being played in by Carvajal.

Real should have doubled their lead at the start of the second half, but Ramos headed over from a corner by Toni Kroos.

It was 2-0 on 50 minutes, though, Bale turning provider with a run down the right and a cut-back to the penalty spot where Ronaldo slotted past Burki.

Dortmund, however, reduced the deficit just four minutes later. Gonzalo Castro whipped a cross into the penalty area from out on the left and Aubameyang got ahead of Ramos to stab the ball past Keylor Navas at the near post.

As the hour mark passed, the match opened up, with Real breaking through Bale and Luka Modric, at full stretch, just unable to make enough contact to guide the ball past Burki.

At the other end, Mario Gotze's chip fell for Aubameyang but the Gabon forward knocked the ball wide.

Isco then fired just over after being picked out by Ramos, before the Real midfielder sent a low shot towards the bottom corner only for Burki to produce a fine save.

Real wrapped things up with 11 minutes left when Ronaldo latched onto Modric's pass into the right side of the penalty area before lashing an angled drive past Burki at the near post.

Los Blancos captain Ramos could have added a fourth in stoppage time but sent his header from a corner straight at the goalkeeper.