MSE Equity Price Index posts sharpest uplift in nearly 7 weeks

The Malta Stock Exchange Equity Price Index trended higher for the third consecutive day today as it added a further 0.72% – the sharpest daily uplift in nearly seven weeks – to a four-week high of 4,662.120 points.

MIA accounted for just over half of today’s total value of equities traded.

Meanwhile, most of the gains registered in the Index was due to the 6% surge in the share price of International Hotel Investments plc which recaptured the €0.604 level albeit on trivial volumes.

Malta International Airport plc advanced to a new 2017 high of €4.41 (+0.5%) on a total of 32,147 shares.

Also among the large companies by market capitalisation, a single deal of 5,000 shares pushed the equity of GO plc 1.1% higher to the €3.58 level whilst HSBC Bank Malta plc recaptured the €1.91 level (+0.5%) across 8,500 shares.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc reached another record high of €9.001 on light volumes.

The equity of Mapfre Middlesea plc traded for the first time in the last seven trading sessions as it gained 3.1% to the €1.938 level after opening at an intra-day low of €1.842 (-2%). A total of 5,530 shares changed hands.

MaltaPost plc regained the €2.00 level (+1%) on two deals totalling 5,000 shares.

Meanwhile, three banking equities drifted lower. FIMBank plc lost 2.1% to the USD0.71 level on low volumes of 4,161 shares.

Bank of Valletta plc eased minimally lower to the €2.099 level on 16,947 shares whilst Lombard Bank Malta plc retreated by 0.7% to the €2.20 level across 18,335 shares.

The RF MGS Index rebounded by 0.12% from its two-month low of 1,118.146 points to 1,119.443 today as euro zone sovereign yields dropped amid a sharp escalation in geo-political tensions between the US and North Korea.

