Comedy at the Salesians Theatre

Photo: Daniel M Photography

Hot on the heels of three original productions – Carmen The Rock Musical; A War to End all Wars?; and Belliegħa - Rockin’ the Underworld – DLS Productions is now putting up Laugh? I Nearly Went It To Miami!, a light-hearted comedy by Miles Treadinnick.

With direction by Lucienne Camilleri, assisted by Maria Agius, this will be performed on October 20 and 21 at the Salesians' Theatre, Sliema.

When Tom (James Camilleri), an Elvis fanatic, and Alice (Nicole Piscopo) his fiancée are unable, due to fog, to fly to Miami for an Elvis Convention, they arrive back at Tom's flat to find they have inadvertently picked up the wrong suitcase at the airport and are now in possession of half a million dollars.

In the flat, they also find Tom’s sleazy brother, Barney (Neil Grech) with his hot date for the night, Muriel (Nicola Mangion), as he tries to convince her that it is his place in an attempt to seduce her.

Confusions arise when Auntie (Laura Cornelius) arrives with a bag containing $20,000 as does Frankie (Thomas Grixti), a thug working for the owner of the suitcase dollars, and it takes Inspector Hendy (Kyle Mangani) to sort everything out.

Tickets are available online or by calling 79848788.

www.ticketline.com.mt