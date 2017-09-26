Watch: Spotlight on Europe's culture scene (ARTE)
The cultural scene of Malmö, the third largest city of Sweden; Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov in Moscow; one year after the earthquake in Italy, how works of art are being rescued; a meeting with clarinetist David Orlowsky; the greek island of Samos and its art space; culture and the electoral campaign in Germany.
