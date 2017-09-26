Advert
Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 12:00

Watch: Spotlight on Europe's culture scene (ARTE)

The cultural scene of Malmö, the third largest city of Sweden; Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov in Moscow; one year after the earthquake in Italy, how works of art are being rescued; a meeting with clarinetist David Orlowsky; the greek island of Samos and its art space; culture and the electoral campaign in Germany.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: The war on European cannabis (ARTE)

  2. Watch: Northern Ireland, divided (ARTE)

  3. Watch: Spotlight on Europe's culture...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 26-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed