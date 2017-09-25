Watch: Bali volcano could erupt any moment - experts

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Nearly 35,000 people have been evacuated as Bali's volcano Mount Agung smoulders, threatening to erupt at any time.

Strong tremors have been rattling parts of Indonesia's most popular holiday island. Experts say it's a sign magma is rising to the surface of the volcano.

Villagers living nearby have been gathering at local temples to pray for protection

Tourists spots are still operating normally, although officials have roped off a seven-mile exclusion zone around the crater and raised the highest level of volcano alert.

Medical teams are tending to evacuees in makeshift camps, among them pregnant women and the elderly.

Mount Agung has a deadly history. It erupted in the early 1960s killing more than a thousand people.