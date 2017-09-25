Advert
Monday, September 25, 2017, 10:17 by Reuters

Tourist saves bus from mountain plunge

Coach would have fallen several hundred metres

Photo: Zell am Ziller Police

The quick reactions of a 65-year-old French man saved a coach-load of 21 tourists from tragedy when the 76-year-old bus driver lost consciousness on the Austrian Alps.

Police said that the French man was in the front row of the bus when the driver collapsed as the bus was near Schwaz in Tirol, and managed to find the brakes and stop it right on the edge of a drop of a few hundred metres.

Police said that the bus was a “hair’s breath from tragedy”. Nine people were hospitalised for treatment.

