Juventus president Agnelli banned for one year

Andrea Agnelli. Photo: Reuters

Juventus president Andrea Agnelli has been banned from Italian football for one year over a ticket selling scandal involving hardcore 'ultra' fans.

Prosecutors had alleged that organised crime syndicate 'ndragheta had ties with hardcore Juventus fans, scalping stadium tickets in exchange for guaranteeing order inside the stadium on match days.

Juventus, who have denied any wrongdoing and have said they will be appealing the decision, were also fined €300,000.

Mr Agnelli was hauled into court after prosecutors discovered that he had met Rocco Dominello, an 'ultra' Juventus fan with links to Calabrian organised crime mob 'ndragheta.

The Juventus president insisted throughout the trial that he had only met Mr Dominello in events involving large gatherings of fans and that he had no knowledge of the man's ties to organised crime.

Italian football association judges accepted that claim and said there was no evidence Mr Agnelli was aware of Mr Dominello's ties to 'ndragheta, but noted that in meeting with him the club president had nevertheless facilitated illegal acts.

In its statement announcing its intention to appeal the decision, Juventus said they were satisfied that the court had excluded all allegations of club links to organised crime.

Prosecutors have also said they intend to appeal the decision, arguing for harsher penalties.

The sentence comes as a blow to Mr Agnelli, who was elected to chair the 220-member European Club Association just three weeks ago.

Juventus security director Alessandro D’Angelo was also banned for 15 months while ticketing director Stefano Merulla and former marketing director Francesco Calvo were also handed one-year suspensions.

Mr Dominello was sentenced to eight years behind bars in a separate case, while his father Saverio was handed a 12-year sentence in June.