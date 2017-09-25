Mary has a litle lamb ... or more!
Wool Fair opened by walking 20 sheep across London Bridge
TV celebrity Mary Berry had far more than the 'little lamb' of nursery rhymes to worry about when she lead 20 sheep across London Bridge.
The 82-year-old led the flock as part of the annual Great Sheep Drive, during which 600 of London's Freemen of the City make the most of their 800-year-old right to take animals over the bridge.
Ms Berry was made a Freeman of the City in 2014. The event raises money for the Lord Mayor's Appeal.
The ancient re-enactment is organised by the Worshipful Company of Woolmen as part of the annual Wool Fair.
London Bridge was once the city's only way across the river.
