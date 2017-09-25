You can now use your Tallinja card for Valletta ferry trips

You can now pay for Valletta ferry trips using your Tallinja card.

Commuters using the ferry to cross between Cottonera, Valletta and Sliema can now pay for their ticket using their Tallinja transport card.

Until today, the Tallinja card was reserved for public bus trips, with ferry trips requiring a separate ticket.

Transport Minister Ian Borg announced that the two ticketing systems would be merged as of today at a press conference held in Valletta this morning.

The simplified system will allow commuters to better budget their transport costs and save Tallinja users money, since they will receive a 20c discount on ferry tickets, Dr Borg said.

Tallinja cards were introduced in 2015 and by March 2016 more than one in every two locals had applied for one.

Valletta Ferry Services currently offer boat crossings between the Three Cities and Valletta, and Valletta and Sliema. The government has previously said that it is keen to expand ferry transportation to other localities in the country.

Last year, an estimated one million passengers made use of ferry services, with some 600,000 having bought a ferry ticket during the first six months of 2017.