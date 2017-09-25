Xlendi graffiti angers locals

Photo: Steve Micallef Eynaud

A London-based street artist believed to have sprayed graffiti onto a rock face in Xlendi and then signed the work is taking flak from outraged locals.

Colourful graffiti bearing Nathan Bowen's distinctive graphic style has coloured rocks at Xlendi's Kantra Valley, in what the Gozo Tourism Association today called "a clear act of vandalism."

The graffiti was signed 'By Nathan Bowen'. Photo: Steve Micallef Eynaud

The figures are clearly visible from a coastal tower and bridge in the vicinity and are accompanied by a scrawled 'by Nathan Bowen.' Photos of the figures which appeared online over the weekend prompted a storm of criticism.

Mr Bowen's social media pages have been flooded with irate comments by Maltese readers, and though many of those comments have since been deleted, others have continued to flood in.

No artist is above nature. Keep your scribbles to human made structures

"No artist is above nature," one Instagram user told the artist. "Keep your scribbles to human made structures. Heck, you'll probably go deface the Sistine Chapel because you think are so amazing. For shame."

On Facebook, another wrote "Don't be a coward and block me just as you blocked friends. You should have the balls to acknowledge what you did and remedy the situation. SHAME ON YOU!!"

A Times of Malta reader who spotted the graffiti while hiking called the spray sketches a "shameful disregard for our heritage for the sake of commercial gain."

In a statement, GTA CEO Joe Muscat said that the graffiti tainted a pristine valley and could tarnish Gozo's reputation with tourists. He called on authorities to step up their work and urged anyone with information to contact the police.

Mr Bowen has featured on BBC show The Apprentice, with his street art appearing in iconic London locations including Covent Garden, Camden and Bond Street. His work sells for up to £425 online.

Times of Malta has asked Mr Bowen to comment about the graffiti claims.