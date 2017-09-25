Unemployment drops by 23.7% in August

The number of persons registering for work in August dropped by 23.7 per cent compared to the same month last year, and stood at 2,489, the National Statistics Office said today.

Registered unemployed dropped among all age groups, except among those persons under age 20. The only increase was recorded among women registering for over one year.

The largest decrease was among persons who had been registering for less than 21 weeks. The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work also dropped by 73 when compared to the previous year, reaching 289.

The largest share of men and women on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 18.6 per cent and 37.3 per cent respectively.

The registered unemployment rate in March 2017 stood at 1.4 per cent of the labour supply, (excluding part-time employment) and varied from 1.6 per cent among men to 1.0 per cent among women