Monday, September 25, 2017, 06:23

Today's front pages

Adrian Delia may have found someone ready to relinquish his MP seat but he will still have to deal with the Partit Demokratiku, the Times of Malta explains today. It also announces that a mock rollout of a virtual currency will be carried out shortly.

In-Nazzjon picks up the same story - the resignation of Jean Pierre Debono as MP - but also dedicates half its front page to the news that Angela Merkel won the elections in Germany.

The Nationalist Party's overhaul also makes it to the front page of The Malta Independent, which says that MEP David Casa is considering challenging the party's secretary general post, 'despite' Delia's win. It also quotes the Malta Union of Teachers saying that it was unlikely free school transport would be rolled out this scholastic year.

L-Orizzont also chose Debono's resignation as its main story, along with the news that a Gozitan is expected to face a jury trial as from today, charged with murder.

