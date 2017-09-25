Solar panel firm ignores consumer claims tribunal

Photo: Shutterstock

A PV panel installation firm has been singled out for condemnation by the consumer affairs watchdog after it ignored a decision by a consumer claims tribunal.

Solar Engineering Ltd was hauled into the tribunal after it failed to install a system of solar panels for a customer.

The tribunal ordered the company to pay the customer €200 and carry out the missing works, but the company failed to honour that decision, the director-general of consumer affairs said in a statement this morning.

Solar Engineering Ltd's website describes the company as "Malta’s leading renewable energy provider for the last 10 years" and offers customers free home visits as well as vouchers if they join a company loyalty scheme.