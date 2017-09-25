Advert
Monday, September 25, 2017, 12:01

Report on Spinola Bay sale first item to be discussed at PAC

Parliamentary work is reconvening.

Parliamentary work is reconvening.

The National Audit Office report on irregularities in the transfer of government land in Spinola Bay will be the first item to be tackled in the Public Accounts Committee.

Labour MP Robert Abela gave details of the case, which saw company Eighty-Two Limited acquire 83, Spinola Road during Jason Azzopardi’s tenure as Lands Minister through circumstances which the NAO report had described as “injudicious.” 

The report said the 2012 sale had failed to safeguard taxpayers’ interests and had not upheld the principles of transparency and good governance.

The report found there was no evidence of political pressure exerted by Dr Azzopardi, but raises suspicions over his potential involvement in the decision to go ahead with the sale of the property.

 

Meanwhile, Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami was nominated to succeed outgoing chairman Tonio Fenech as Malta’s representative to the Commonwealth Association of Public Accounts Committees during the first meeting. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Delia showers Debono with praise for...

  2. PN electoral commission resigns in...

  3. 'Fake news': OPM says Joseph Muscat is...

  4. Watch: Two flamingos shot in separate...

  5. Missionary priest Fr George Grima passes...

  6. Watch: Marsa-Ħamrun flyover debris...

  7. Free tow trucks and no road closure...

  8. PD refuses to back out of casual elections

  9. Air Malta workers await their fate

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 25-09-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed