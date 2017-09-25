Marsa-Ħamrun flyover debris worries safety expert

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Health and safety expert Aldo Busuttil is concerned about the state of the bridge. Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

Chunks of concrete falling from the flyover near the Maltapost head office in Marsa worry a health and safety expert, though Transport Malta insists it would have taken action had there been any risk to the public.

Aldo Busuttil, from AME Health and Safety Services Ltd, indicated to the Times of Malta areas where the reinforcement wire mesh has been exposed and is rusting, concrete chunks lie on the ground, appearing to have fallen recently, and layers are disconnected from the overlying surface.

Chunks of concrete have been falling from the Marsa-Ħamrun flyover. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A retired German road engineer raised similar fears about the bridge 13 years ago. Jurgen Sixt told this newspaper in 2004 the flyover risked collapse unless instant action was taken. He said that 17 of its 40 columns were “in dire need of maintenance” – and also that a bridge’s lifespan is 30 to 50 years.

However, a director of the Network Infrastructure Directorate said at the time there was “no instant cause for concern” and that it was nowhere near as dangerous as the Regional Road bridge, which has since been replaced.

Transport Malta was asked when the bridge was last inspected, what the conclusion was, whether it required repair now or in the future and whether there were any plans to replace or repair it.

“[TM] regularly monitors and inspects the national road network to implement the necessary upgrades, maintenance or repairs and avoid safety risks, damage or other consequences,” a spokesman said.

The bridge was developed in the 1950s. Since then, it was regularly inspected and several interventions were carried out

“This ongoing process includes the periodic inspection of bridges and other similar large structures under the authority’s responsibility. The bridge was developed in the 1950s. Since then, it was regularly inspected and several interventions were carried out to maintain its structure throughout the years.

“The authority will continue to monitor the structure on a regular basis to take immediate action if there is any risk to road users. In the meantime, Transport Malta is considering options to determine the most viable way forward to upgrade it as part of the ongoing commitment to constantly improve the quality of the Maltese road infrastructure.”