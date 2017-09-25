Lija hold-up foiled
Hooded man runs off empty handed
A hooded, knife-wielded man ran off empty handed after an attempted hold-up in a Lija grocery late this afternoon.
The police said the case took place at about 6.15pm in Sir Ugo Mifsud Street.
The man demanded cash from the shopkeeper, but the shopkeeper refused and resisted.
The thief then ran off.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.