Monday, September 25, 2017, 20:01

Lija hold-up foiled

Hooded man runs off empty handed

A hooded, knife-wielded man ran off empty handed after an attempted hold-up in a Lija grocery late this afternoon.

The police said the case took place at about 6.15pm in Sir Ugo Mifsud Street.

The man demanded cash from the shopkeeper, but the shopkeeper refused and resisted. 

The thief then ran off.  

