Hunting lobby slams flamingo poachers

The hunters' federation wants to be involved in police investigations into illegal poaching and to be part of veterinary examinations of shot protected birds.

In a statement, the Federation for Hunting and Conservation unreservedly condemned the poachers who shot two flamingos in two separate incidents reported yesterday, saying such illegal acts were jeopardising its efforts to safeguard hunting and trapping culture.

The FKNK also said it was formally asking authorities to let it know whenever reports of poaching were filed, to allow it to "follow and assist in the police investigation." The lobby group also called on authorities to allow a representative to observe any official examination by a vet, and to take part in any eventual decision on what to do with the bird or its carcass.

In its statement, the FKNK said that thousands of protected birds flew past hunters without getting shot or trapped, and included links of photos of protected birds posted by FKNK members on social media networks.

St Hubert's Hunters condemn poachers

Another hunting lobby group, St Hubert's Hunters, also condemned poachers responsible for shooting down flamingos, and said that many such incidents ended up as convictions.

The group noted that penalties for the shooting for protected birds under schedule A were not among those reduced in a recently-announced revision of hunting crime penalties, and said it expected maximum penalties for anyone caught breaking these laws.

"The exemplary behavior of the absolute majority should not be penalized due to the actions of a few undesirables not worthy of being called hunters," St Hubert's Hunters said.