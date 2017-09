Boxes were stolen from Paola's parish church. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Donation boxes filled with coins were stolen from the Christ the King church in Paola last night, police have confirmed.

A sacristan discovered the missing boxes when he entered the church at around 5am this morning.

Sources told Times of Malta that there was no sign of forced entry and that investigators are looking into the possibility that the thief gained access to the church from its upper levels.