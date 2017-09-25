Cartridges in car lead police to weapons in man’s home

An illegal cache of weapons was found in a man’s home after cartridges were found in the car he had just sold.

Self-employed Anthony Camilleri, from Balzan, was charged with having kept three guns, two of which were double-barrelled shotguns, in contravention of the law.

The man was further charged with having been found in possession of an unlicensed air-gun.

The discovery was made by chance when two loose shotgun cartridges were found lying under the seat of a vehicle involved in a traffic accident. The driver had only just bought the car and denied any knowledge of the cartridges, putting the police on the trail of the vehicle’s previous owner. The guns were found during the subsequent search of his house.

Defence lawyer Andy Ellul explained that his client, who had a passion for collecting firearms, had moved the weapons and their ammunition to a cupboard while renovation works were taking place inside his home.

As for the air gun, which had been recently purchased, the man had not yet found the time to apply for a licence, the lawyer pointed out.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Charmaine Galea, heard the man plead guilty to the charges and condemned him to a fine of €1,500 payable in monthly instalments of €100, his lawyer declaring that the accused would take immediate measures to remedy the illegality.

“In the future, make sure that you keep your weapons under lock and key, especially if there are children around - so as to avoid any tragedy,” advised the magistrate.

Inspector Sergio Pisani prosecuted.