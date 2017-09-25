BirdLife 'disgusted' by shooting of protected birds, poor law enforcement

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Birdlife Malta has expressed 'disgust' at the shooting of protected birds during the Autumn hunting season, and criticised the police for doing too little to stop the illegalities.

There was no political will to bring this abusive situation to an end, and it was more clear than ever that the prime minister's zero-tolerance message after the last election was just a gimmick, CEO Mark Sultana told a press conference.

He said that in the past 12 hours, two injured Marsh Harriers and two Grey Herons were recovered by BirdLife and were taken to the vet for scans.

The number of known protected birds shot this season is 11 (15 if these four are confirmed).

Two Flamingos were shot down last week.

"The 11 are just the ones we know of after being alerted by the public. How many more birds were shot in secret and are now frozen waiting to be stuffed, or were injured but carried on their journey?" Mr Sultana asked.

He said that the police were not doing their job and there was a serious lack of law enforcement.

Herons, he said, were shot in in the Inwadar national park area, where hunting is allowed (as in Majjistral park). This sent a message to anyone looking to shoot a protected bird.



"Without serious law enforcement we risk going back decades, he said, pointing out that illegal hunting was still prevalent but was more effectively hidden than before.

Yesterday, he said, a huge flight of birds flew over after the rain, yet just 3 police units (around 10 officers) were out and about.

Five years ago the police would organise roadblocks and inspections, he said.