Adrian Delia could be an MP in time for the Budget

A casual election to fill Jean Pierre Debono's seat in Parliament will be held on October 3, meaning new PN leader Adrian Delia could find a place in Parliament in time for the Budget 2018 speech.

Mr Debono, who was elected from the seventh district, announced his resignation yesterday and other Nationalist Party candidates have declared they will not take up the seat if elected instead of him, allowing the PN to co-opt Dr Delia into parliament.

The Partit Demokratiku has said its candidates will contest the election. However, their low vote tally means they are unlikely to get elected.

The Electoral Commission said today that it will receive nominations from candidates between tomorrow and Saturday and the votes will be counted on Tuesday October 3.

The Budget Speech is on October 9.