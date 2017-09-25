Advert
Monday, September 25, 2017, 00:01 by Mario Dingli, Sliema

Wrong choice

Sunday morning, just after the election of the new Nationalist Party leader, Radio 101 regaled us with a programme of lively band marches. In the circumstances, I feel that funeral marches would have been more appropriate.

