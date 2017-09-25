PN deputy leaders

In line with what I said just after the election results in June, I reaffirm my intention to contest the election for Nationalist Party deputy leader, party affairs.

I made the decision after the personal success I had in the June election when I won about 2,000 votes more than in 2013 notwithstanding the huge increase in candidates.

Based on four local council elections and subsequent mayorship as well as four general elections, I thought I should step up my contribution. What I would do if elected will be absolutely voluntary.

I do not seek a job but a position where I could make good use of my skills and my successful life experience to enhance the organisation and come up with new and fresh ideas within a wide context of a deputy leader’s office.

All should be on board.

I have never held office in any Nationalist government, therefore it will be a new way, the right way.

I drafted my programme after discussions with the stakeholders, that is, PN councillors and a broad base of members, whose input I cherish.

Besides being involved in politics, in my life I also had commercial success as also in different sport disciplines, both as an athlete and in administration. These successes all involved team efforts, never an individual.

Announcing my candidature eight weeks ago may have seemed premature. The equidistant stand I took over the past weeks worked well. My allegiance to the party is beyond doubt, as has been proven many times over.

Campaigning for the deputy leadership will soon start and others will soon announce their nomination. All will have their programmes and aims. My priority will be the people on a broader base, integrated within the party networks.