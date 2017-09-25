Advert
Monday, September 25, 2017, 00:01 by Paul Xuereb, Gżira

A fine photo

I was much impressed by Daniel Cilia’s exceptionally fine photo of a crucial moment in a ġostra (greasy pole contest) organised in Xlendi (September 18).

Not only does he beautifully capture the dramatic moment of the competitor’s success but he also provides a picture of extraordinary pictorial richness.

