A fine photo
I was much impressed by Daniel Cilia’s exceptionally fine photo of a crucial moment in a ġostra (greasy pole contest) organised in Xlendi (September 18).
Not only does he beautifully capture the dramatic moment of the competitor’s success but he also provides a picture of extraordinary pictorial richness.
