Women's football set for first showdown

Hibernians and Birkirkara set to clash in the annual Women's Super Cup.

Malta’s leading teams in women’s football, Birkirkara and Hibernians, are set to renew their rivalry this evening when they will cross swords in the annual women’s Super Cup at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 7pm).

After dethroning Hibernians from their status as the top team in women’s football when completing a memorable league and cup double last season, Birkirkara will start as favourites as they eye their fourth Super Cup triumph.

“A final is always difficult to play because both teams share the same chances of emerging winners in the game,” Melania Bajada, the Birkirkara coach, told the Times of Malta.

The Stripes coach had plenty of time to implement her ideas into the team, having been involved in this summer’s UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifying rounds in Slovenia.

“We have been preparing in a very determined and committed manner for this game, as I expect Hibernians to have did so as well,” Bajada underlined.

“I am more than sure that it will be a high-quality game which will excite the crowd as these are two teams boast quality players which can make the difference at any time of the game.”

During the transfer window, Birkirkara opted to maintain the core of the championsip-winning squad, adding only two foreigners in Jelena Sakic of Serbia and Italian Elena Tramonti.

On the other hand, Hibernians will be striving to add a record seventh Super Cup to their trophy cabinet.

The former Malta champions will be under the new guidance of Neil Zarb Cousin who replaced Jesmond Zammit during the close season.

“Following last year’s disappointing season, Hibernians is targeting to win the Super Cup to kick-off the season in the right way,” Zarb Cousin said.

“We boast lot of quality and experience in our squad, hence we want to bounce back immediately and prove that we can still cope with the best.

“Meanwhile, as a coach I am really happy with the commitment that the players have showed and they are very eager to start the new season in style.”

For Zarb Cousin this will be his first experience in women’s football and is really optimistic that he can thrive in this movement.

“This is a new experience for me and I really want to use it as a learning curve in order to expand my football knowledge,” he said.

“The club has been backing me and my assistant coach, Daniel Sissons, from day one and we are really glad to form part of such a great family.”

Hibernians have won the previous four editions of this competition, all at the expense of Birkirkara.

Between 2013 and 2015, the Paolites went on to claim the domestic championship as well cementing their status as the main powerhouse in women’s football.

However, despite claiming a resounding 5-3 victory over Birkirkara in last year’s final, it was the latter who went on to dominate the season.