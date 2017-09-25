Vintage postcards exhibition at the Malta Postal Museum

The Malta Postal Museum and Arts Hub has joined forces with the Turkish Embassy to exhibit a collection of vintage postcards of the Bosphorus dating to just prior to the turn of the 20th century.

These 200 or so postcards hail from the personal collection of Reha Keskintepe, Ambassador of Turkey to Malta and represent a lifetime of collecting but, as with all collections, they represent just the tip of the iceberg.

Deltiology, the study and collection of postcards is widely accepted as one of the three largest collectible hobbies in the world and rightly so - postcards have long been the vehicle for linking persons across continents.

Outliving the letter, they continue to showcase the beauty of countless countries as well as an innate artistry. Postcards first made their appearance in the early 1860’s at roughly the same time that Malta’s first stamp was born.

The back was undivided and only the address was permitted on this side (this was to change later) – any message was written on the front, over the image or squeezed around it.

Like many collectors Keskintepe started collecting coins at a young age, however he was to graduate to collecting postcards in 1996 when he found himself in a small antique shop in a medieval village in France. This is where he bought his first postcard – an image showing his dormitory in Robert College, Istanbul.

From then on, there was no turning back and his collection has expanded to cover numerous topics. The postcards exhibited at the Postal Museum relate exclusively to the Bosphorus and its vicinities. Many of them bear French titles and descriptions – French being the Lingua Franca of those times.

They originate from the prestigious photographic studio of the Sébah and Joaillier partnership as well as the renowned Abdullah Frères – three brothers of Armenian descent who garnered international fame photographing scenic views and notable individuals during the late Ottoman Empire.

Outliving the letter, they continue to showcase the beauty of countless countries as well as an innate artistry

The early specimens on display are quite simple - they depict a series of general views of Istanbul, flags bearing parts of musical scores and portraits of well-known personages. As these became popular, the photography expanded to include views of the historical peninsula showcasing the many beautiful mosques and delicate minarets, obelisks and other important buildings.

Interestingly, there are even a couple of postcards showing buildings that are no longer standing. Eight postcards of the Sultan’s court are typical in that they show how costume and positioning is indicative of hierarchy – a turbaned vizier is receiving two ambassadors, themselves accompanied by attendants of the sublime port.

There are large moustaches and much posturing as people stand to be immortalised in colour. Nothing escapes the photographers’ lens – the Military Academy at Tophane, embassies, costumes, veiled women and vendors form part of this new and popular imagery.

From neighbourhoods flanking both sides of the Bosphorus we see coal being offloaded by boats, collectors of recyclable wares, performing bears, water carriers or porters known as 'hammal', chimneysweeps, tzigane or gypsy dancers of the Sulukule quarter, sellers of sweets, lavender, fez and even sheep!

Black and white footage of Istanbul and the Bosphorus at the turn of the 20th century accompanies the exhibition and is an excellent pairing to the postcards, many of which illustrate places in the film.

The exhibition is open until October 13 at the Malta Postal Museum at 135 Archbishop Street, Valletta.