Turn your West End theatre dreams into reality

Auditions to take part in a week-long theatre workshop led by coaches working on some of London's top-rated West End shows continue tomorrow, as hopefuls vie for a spot on the fifth edition of A Week in the Life.

The workshop is being organised by Ben Darmanin, who serves as artistic director of the London-based Margaret Howard Theatre College and who previously assisted theatrical producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh.

Ben Darmanin.

“These workshops are a wonderful and unique way for local performing arts students to train with some of the top West-End musical directors, choreographers, directors and vocal coaches in the international industry,” Mr Darmanin explained.

“In fact, together, these coaches are currently working on a myriad of West End shows, including Les Misèrables, The Phantom of The Opera, Miss Saigon, Billy Elliot, Matilda, The Lion King, Wicked and Hamilton.”

Mr Darmanin's 20-year career has seen him feature on the casting team of the Patrons' Lunch for the Queen's 90th birthday, backing Sir Elton John during a tribute concert for princess Diana and playing a leading role in Wicked in Germany. He is the first Maltese to be made a Musical Theatre Associate of the Royal Academy of Music.

Auditions for A Week in the Life will take place tomorrow, Tuesday 26 September at Chiswick House school between 6.30pm and 9.30pm. Successful applicants will receive training in ballet, hip hop, jazz, tap, contemporary, singing, improvisation and acting. At the end of the week – which will also include attending West End shows and even exclusive backstage access – students will present a showcase to their coaches.