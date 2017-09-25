Malta Comic Con 2017 announced

Maltese artists Iella and Sean at the London convention

The 9th edition of the Malta Comic Con (MCC) will be held on December 2 and 3 at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta. The Malta Comic Con 2017 dates were officially announced during the London Super Comic Con 2017 where, for the third successive year Wicked Comics held a stand promoting both the show and the Maltese comic scene.

The London stand was hosted by Wicked Comics’ Christopher Muscat and featured Maltese professional creator Daniela 'Iella' Attard, as well as British creator and permanent Malta Comic Con guest Sean Azzopardi.

The Malta Comic Con and the comics scene it continuously promotes is highly regarded by the British comics community thanks to the positive reviews circulated by previous Malta Comic Con guests.

Renowned for its good vibes and friendly atmosphere, the Malta Comic Con is a family oriented event that celebrates all pop culture and is best experienced over its two days. The intimate and friendly atmosphere prevalent at the Malta Comic Con ensures that visitors can spend quality time with their favourite creators who are always happy to chat, sign, sketch and create commissioned artwork for their fans.

A varied guest roster of professional writers and artists who have worked on a number of popular characters for all the major comic publishers

Once again, Wicked Comics promises a varied guest roster of professional writers and artists who have worked on a number of popular characters for all the major comic publishers as well as others who have been publishing quality independent books.

With virtually no queueing, the Malta Comic Con provides the ideal platform for fan-creator interaction. Complementing the guests will be a number of up-and-coming creators from abroad, as well as a plethora of talented local creators.

The official Malta Comic Con Cosplay competition and the Fat Spidey Roaming Cosplay Awards will be returning. Following feedback gained from cosplayers, Wicked Comics are currently working on various cosplay initiatives to ensure that this popular component of the Malta Comic Con can be represented better than it has ever been before.

In addition to the various skits performed by cosplayers, Marianne Galea and her Fantasy Showgirls will also be performing themed dance routines. This year, the video game area will be the biggest it has ever been and will include activities ranging from retro to current gaming. The fan favourite competitions will also be returning to determine the best gamers in Malta. The competition is held in collaboration with the England-based gaming community of MonHun Offline and local communities Nintendo Gamers Malta and Sandbox Dudes.

This year will also see an increase in tabletop gaming. Along with a number of gaming clubs and exciting game developers, the popular war gaming organisation W.A.R.S will also be present running a variety of introductory table-top and role playing games. So both hardcore gamers and beginners can join the fun.

Fans can also look forward to much more exciting and interactive activities such as quizzes, sketch challenges, workshops, informative and entertaining talks, Q&As and discussion panels featuring a number of professional guests and moderated by leading pop culture journalists.

Table bookings for retailers/exhibitors, local artists and ancillary creators/organisations (all creators/organisations which do not exhibit/sell comics, illustrations and books including gaming and hobbyist clubs) are now open. Prices and terms of conditions can be found on the application form available from the Malta Comic Con website - http://www.maltacomic-con.com/download-applications. All those interested in hosting and delivering an event such as talks, workshops, discussion panels and exhibitions during the Malta Comic Con 2017 are required to send a proposal on [email protected].

Wicked Comics are also offering a number of travelling and accommodation packages for foreign creators and fans who wish to join the Malta Comic Convention. Details can be found online.

www.maltacomic-con.com