British actor Colin Firth gets dual Italian citizenship after Brexit vote
Star married to Italian and has two children born there
British actor Colin Firth, who has often played the role of a quintessential Englishman in his many films, has become an Italian citizen, Italy's Interior Ministry said.
"The very famous actor, who won an Oscar for the film 'The King's Speech', is married to a citizen from our country and has often declared his love for our land," the ministry said in a statement.
The 56-year-old is married to Italian film producer Livia Giuggioli - and has two children who were born there.
His dual citizenship means he can keep his British passport. He said that his wife was also applying for a British passport, while both his children already have dual citizenship.
