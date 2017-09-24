Watch: Eurofighter pilot plunges to his death in Italian airshow crash

A Eurofighter jet plane taking part in an airshow crashed into the sea off Terracina in Italy this afternoon, killing a test pilot upon impact.

The plane is believed to have lost power after 36-year-old pilot Gabriele Orlandi conducted a looping manoeuvre for the benefit of airshow spectators. Amateur video uploaded to YouTube and Twitter shows the moment the plane hit the sea.

Rescue crews immediately rushed to the scene, but Mr Orlandi had already died by the time they reached him. His fiancee' and parents were at the airshow and had to be treated for shock after witnessing the crash, Rai News reported.

Mr Orlandi's Eurofighter was the penultimate aircraft to go on exhibit at the Terracina airshow. The Italian government has ordered an inquiry into what caused the crash.