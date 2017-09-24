Baby rhino gets a facial
A baby white rhino whose birth was hailed as an important step in the drive to save the species from extinction has been given a facial mudpack ahead of her first birthday.
The pampering session not only keeps Bonnie's skin in tip-top condition but it allows her keepers at Scotland's Blair Drummond Safari Park to give her a close veterinary inspection.
Keeper Graeme Alexander said: "She loves to come over and get her mudpacks on, they really enjoy getting their mudbaths on a regular basis."
