Today's front pages

The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta says the seven members of the PN’s electoral commission stepped down en masse as soon as the result of the leadership election became known last week, in protest at the way they were treated throughout the process. In another story, the newspaper says new PN leader Adrian Delia looks increasingly likely to rely on MP Jean Pierre Debono to get into Parliament after his Gozo route appeared to hit a snag and declarations were made by two leading PN candidates on another district.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that Dr Delia will take Mr Debono’s Parliamentary seat.

Kullħadd says Dr Delia is insisting on getting a €30,000 salary from the Nationalist Party. He will also be getting an additional €45,000 from the state once he becomes leader of the Opposition.

MaltaToday says that Dr Delia is considering taking a wage as the PN’s debt balloons to €25 million. In another story, it says that Mr Debono had 100 voter proxies on one day alone.

Illum speaks of a ‘revolution’ within the Nationalist Party’s parliamentary group.

Il-Mument says that Air Malta workers have accused the government of not keeping its electoral promises.